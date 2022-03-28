Congressman requests expedited help from USDA for farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfires

The help comes in different forms for people who have lost buildings and even livestock.

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue, the Midland Fire Department and the Midland County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol have all done something to help the communities affected by the Wildfire.

Now Congressman August Pfluger is reaching out to the USDA to get more help for wildfire relief.

"I actually saw a lot of the devastation, in the town of Carbon, Texas which is just south of Eastland, there's 84 homes that were destroyed almost immediately, it was just completely devastating." Congressman Pfluger said.

In an effort to speed up help for these counties Pfluger wrote to the USDA.

"I sent a letter along with other members of congress to Secretary Vilsack, the secretary of agriculture and we're asking him to expedite the process of providing what congress has already appropriated and already approved." Congressman Pfluger said.

The help comes in different forms for people who have lost buildings and even livestock.

"It comes in a variety of forms, it could be aid to help them get back on their feet and to procure the supplies they need, to continue their farming operations, kind of a insurance model or the supplies they need to rebuild their fences." Congressman Pfluger said.

The point of the letter is to get farmers and ranchers help fast.

"What we're asking for is the government to cut the bureaucratic red tape and expedite the process because the damage and the devastation in these rural areas was just incredible and we want to help these people get back on their feet as quickly as possible," Congressman Pfluger said.

For now, praying and helping those affected is something west Texans can continue to do.