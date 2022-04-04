Congressman Pfluger's office accepting entries for 2022 Congressional Art Competition

The winner's artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman August Pfluger's office is accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

Any high school student in the 11th Congressional District of Texas is welcome to enter their art.

The winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, ad will be eligible to receive a $3,000 a year scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design if they are accepted into the program.

Artwork must be two dimensional in one of the accepted mediums:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

Pieces must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and four inches deep.

Art should also be original in concept, design and execution and follow the themes of Texas, American Patriotism, Agriculture or Energy.

The deadline for submissions is April 25. You can register your work and provide images of your artwork by clicking or tapping here.