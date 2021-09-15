Congressman Pfluger does not support President Biden's vaccine mandate

"Those decisions to either get tested or vaccinated, again reside at the individual level, we're continuing to look for solutions."

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman August Plfluger is not backing President Biden when it comes to his latest vaccine mandates

"We see gross federal overreach in this case and to mandate that and draw the line at 100 employees or more makes no sense at all, and there's plenty of people who have concerns about it and those people need to be left at the individual level," said Pfluger.

Last week President Biden announced that all federal employees and contractors must get vaccinated along with Medicare and Medicaid-funded workers. When it comes to companies with more than a hundred employees, those workers must get vaccinated or receive weekly COVID tests. Pfluger doesn't agree.

"Those decisions to either get tested or vaccinated, again reside at the individual level, we're continuing to look for solutions," Pfluger added, "For President Biden to mandate it shows just how much the federal government wants to control our daily lives."

The congressman isn't the only one who disagrees with the president

"A group of Republican lawmakers from Texas have pushed back on this, we sent a message to Gov. Abott, we've asked him to push back to the federal government," said Pfluger