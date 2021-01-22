Congressman Pfluger comments on President Biden's 60 day oil and gas moratorium

The congressman also stated that this sort of order was the reason he introduced the Saving America's Energy Future Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As part of his first 100 days in office, President Biden has signed several executive orders, including ones returning the United States to the Paris Agreement and stopping the withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

One of those orders included a 60-day moratorium on issuing oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.

Congressmen August Pfluger, the representative for the 11th District of Texas, issued a statement in regards to this temporary ban.

"Shutting down over 10% of our nation's energy production with the stroke of a pen is gross executive overreach and demonstrates that the Biden administration is more committed to radical Green New Deal policies than national security," Pfluger said.

The congressman also stated that this sort of order was the reason he introduced the Saving America's Energy Future Act, the first piece of legislation introduced by the congressman since being sworn into his office.

This act, introduced on January 6, was intended to prevent Biden from issuing such moratoriums.

Several other Texan representative cosponsored the bill, including Tony Gonzales of District 23 and Jodey Arrington of District 19.