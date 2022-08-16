Congressman Jodey Arrington discusses 'Ports-to-Plains' Corridor Project

The State Representative went to Big Spring and talked about the importance of the city to the project.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Congressman Jodey Arrington went to Big Spring with several others to talk about the impact Big Spring will have on the 'Ports-to-Plains' Corridor Project.

Back in May, President Biden signed legislation into law designating the Texas and New Mexico portions of the 'Ports-to-Plains' Corridor as a future interstate. Part of that included expanding I-27 from Lubbock to Laredo, which means the route will go right through Big Spring.

"As a four lane Federal Highway, it allows now for us to compete for significant resources in partnership with the state to actually build this was this, this artery that will supply the food, fuel and fiber from the epicenter of agriculture energy production to the rest of the country," State Representative Arrington said."