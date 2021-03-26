Members of Congress looking to solve border issues

"It's going to get nothing but worse," - U.S. Senator John Cornyn on the migrant children situation.

MIDLAND, Texas — Members of Congress are agreeing that what's happening at the border is a humanitarian crisis especially given that there's a need for more holding facilities.

The question that remains is what happens next? How does the government stop the massive influx of people illegally crossing into the U.S.? Members of Congress said that it all starts at the border.

However, right now, the number of migrant children coming over is on the rise. U.S. senator John Cornyn believes that it isn't getting better soon.

"It’s going to get nothing but worse," Cornyn said.

He said that getting ahead of the curve at this point is impossible.

"Border patrol has told me you cannot build enough capacity to get ahead of the flood of people that are going to come in. I think if the administration believed they had this under control, they are sadly mistaken," Cornyn said.

U.S. representative Tony Gonzales said that in order for the situation to improve, there needs to be a bi-partisan effort to funnel more resources south.

"Now is the time for Republicans and Democrats alike. We’re all in on this together. We have to come together to find a solution. One of those solutions is giving resources to border patrol. We have to have a secure border and we have to do that now," Gonzales said.

Highlighting legal immigration is they key according to Gonzales.

"What worries me is they're just going to continue to expand these facilities unless they have a clear policy shift that can address border security and highlight legal immigration and not encourage illegal immigration," Gonzales said.

However, with the backlog of people waiting for hearing dates during the immigration process, it's something that will take time, but Cornyn believes there is a solution.