Conaway honored by Odessa Chamber of Commerce

ODESSA, Texas — Former U.S. Representative Mike Conaway was honored by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.
Conaway retired earlier this year and served our district for more than 15 years.
"It's an incredible adventure and to have my hometown recognize that and thank me for that," Conaway said. "You know nobody knows me better than the folks in Odessa, Texas and to have my hometown people recognize me is particularly heart warming to have it happen."
Conaway served our district as U.S. Representative from 2005 to 2021.