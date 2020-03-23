TEXAS, USA — Xcaliber Containers out of Graham,TX has shifted their focus as the Coronavirus crisis takes its toll on businesses nationwide.

The company generally creates custom storage containers that can be built into mobile offices, first aid centers or a variety of other designs.

In the last two weeks since COVID-19 cases have began to pick up across the country, Magan Anderson, Xcaliber's Director of Marketing says it was time to chip in.

"We decided it was the right thing to do, you know you hear the expressions you have to do your part to flatten the curve, so we're jumping on that same band wagon," said Anderson.

In the last two weeks Anderson says the company has halted production on all custom storage container except for those for medical use.

The company offers three different containers for this line:

Basic Medical Assessment pod

Drive-thru testing pod

Advanced Medical pod

Each container is built to provide specific needs for medical examination, and medical testing.

A full overview of their products can be found on the website.

The company say pods can be created and dropped off in a week in most cases.

Anderson hopes West Texas medical offices and job sites will help protect their workers and staff by utilizing pods to keep possibly sick people from healthy people.

