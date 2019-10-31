BIG SPRING, Texas — The Railroad Commission has permitted Sinclair Oil and Gas Company to begin drilling two oil wells in Big Spring south of Farm-to-Market 700 this week.

The wells are expected to be completed in 60 days, but during this time you may see an increase in oil field traffic and noise.

Officials of Big Spring say the Kentwood and Highland neighborhoods will receive the most traffic.

The City is working closely with Sinclair to ensure that your concerns are addressed and nuisance ordinance violations are minimized.

The City of Big Spring's goal is to assist Sinclair in completing its projects successfully and in a timely manner in order to minimize any inconvenience to our citizens.

If you have a question or concern contact City Hall at 432-264-2501.