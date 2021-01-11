Community supports family of Ector County Police Officer that was killed in crash

In September, the Ector County Hospital District Police department lost one of their officers and a family lost their loved ones, in a crash that killed three.

ODESSA, Texas — In September, the Ector County Hospital District Police department lost one of their officers, and a family lost a their loved ones in a crash that took the lives of three in San Antonio. On Saturday, the community came together to show support for the Valenzuela family.

Members of the community gathered to run or walk in honor of Officer Valenzuela and the rest of his family.

"I know a lot of you knew Daniel and some of you didn't, I'm sorry if you didn't get to meet him," said April Valenzuela, Daniels wife.

Medical Center Health System put on a race to help give the family a little extra support.

"Him and his dad we're a very different kind of soul, they were very gentle and kind," said April.

"I wanted to do a race that had a reason, and honoring the particular police officer was a good reason," said Jonathan Terry, one of the runners.

For those that knew Daniel he was hardworking, "He was very serious about his job, he did his job well. He would smile and always had a joke kind of in the back, so he was really a great guy and we do miss him greatly," said Susan Thornton, Community Relations Manager for MCHS.