MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County's largest venue hosted the late Sheriff Gary Painter's funeral service on Thursday.

From American flags lining the outside of the venue to a parking lot filled with law enforcement, the late sheriff drew unquestionable appreciation.

Among the crowd were lifelong residents like Joice Lucas, county officials, and law enforcement officers from near and far.

"He didn't just talk the talk he walked the walk, there's nothing to criticize about Gary Painter," said Lucas

Sheriff Chris West from Canadian County, Oklahoma was also among those who showed support.

"I think he was salt of the earth, I think he was a stand-up guy, and all of the sheriffs west of the Mississippi, which is the Western Sheriff's Association thought the same and that's why he was our president," said Sheriff West.

Once services started inside the horseshoe pavilion, a series of speakers took the stage to share memories of Painter's commitment to duty.

"He was a patriot to his community, to his state, and to his America, a loyal, strong supporter to his department and every man in there," said County Judge Terry Johnson.

The most heartfelt words came from Deputy Justin Painter of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"Obviously to other people he was many things, to me he was dad"

Though rather than sharing anecdotes, Justin Painter left the crowd with a fitting quote from one of his favorite movies.

"Heroes get remembered but legends never die"

Prayers and songs followed the speeches, as Sheriff Painter, a man who committed his life to serving others, was also a devout christian.

In the end, the message from this service was clear: Sheriff Gary Painter may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.