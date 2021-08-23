Community members get together to thank healthcare workers at Midland Memorial Hospital

On Sunday, Midland residents flashed their lights from the roof of the parking garage as a way to send hope to patients and hospital staff.

MIDLAND, Texas — Amidst this spike in COVID-19, it's our healthcare workers who need the most thanks of all.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, a group in Midland flashed their lights and phones from the roof of the parking garage at the hospital Midland Memorial Hospital.

Community members met around 8:30 a.m. to give thanks to our healthcare workers.

At the beginning of the event, Pastor Charles Teixeria, from First Presbyterian Church, lead everyone with a prayer.

Teixeria told NewsWest 9 these community get togethers are necessary for everyone during these difficult times.

"No matter how you identify with your religious faith, we all need faith right now," said Teixeria. "We need faith so we can get through this as a community. "We need faith to make it day by day."

Teixeria expresses how simple gestures go a long way for the staff inside those hospital walls

"They need to know within there isolation that they are cared for," said Teixeria. "We are going to be doing it across the parking lot, but we hope they know and can hear our love for them even across from there. "

Pastor Teixeria says he has seen how patients are being affected beyond their illnesses.

"It's an opportunity for patients to know as well that they are not alone in that room," Teixeria said.

Teixeria told NewsWest 9 that the difficult times show the best of humanity.

"We are actually taking the time to pray, that God will protect us as neighbors together no matter what our differences are," Teixeria said. "We are coming together as neighbors here.