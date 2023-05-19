Community members continue to search for missing Midland woman

Madeline Pantoja has been missing for more than a week and her family members are desperately looking to find her.

MIDLAND, Texas — Community members came together on May 18 to conduct their own search for 20-year-old Madeline Pantoja.

It has been more than a week since Pantoja's disappearance and the family members are more desperate than ever to find answers.

"We're just praying that somebody does the right thing and lets us know where Madeline could possibly be," said Madeline's cousin Ruby Urias. "A tip that will lead us to where she's at and We don't lose faith, we don't lose hope."