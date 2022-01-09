Midland leaders stepping up to discuss recent incidents at Legacy Freshman with parents

Midland City Councilman John Norman and MISD School Board Trustee Michael Booker are holding meeting on Sept. 13th for LFHS parents to come voice concerns and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Just days after student-involved incidents at Legacy Freshman High School, Midland City Councilman John Norman and Midland ISD School Board Trustee Michael Booker are coming together to try to help their community by listening to parents, students and staff.

"I felt it was a great idea for me to step in with Booker to see if we could come up with plans to better the environment for students, staff and everyone involved in schools," said Norman,

Both community leaders encourage LFHS parents to come out Sept. 13 to make their concerns known to move in a positive direction.

"We want to hear ideas, concerns that’s going on so we want people to express their concerns and if they have ideas and suggestions to implement moving forward, we’ll hear that as well," Norman said.

"I like for parents to be involved; I believe that’s a huge part is parent involvement. If we had every student's parents at this meeting it would be an awesome thing. As a community we all have a part to play in this."

For Norman, being born and raised here in Midland and even attending this same school means he feels even more passionate doing what he can to help these youth in his community.

"It’s a community near and dear to my heart so I felt the need to get involved and insert myself in the situation so hopefully we can come up with some ideas to progress," said Norman.

"We have to do better for our youth and our future that will be citizens in Midland. We have to find ways to help not just students but also staff in the environment. For all parties involved it’s something we need to address and continue to see how we can progress."