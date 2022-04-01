Community comes together to mark Child Abuse Awareness Month

People are encouraged to plant blue pinwheels in their yard to raise awareness of and help stop child abuse.

ODESSA, Texas — April is Child Abuse Awareness month, and Odessa marked the start of the month with sirens Friday morning.

First responders sounded off their alarms at 10:40 a.m. in front of the Ector County Courthouse.

Official proclamations were made by Ector County Judge Debi Hays and Odessa Mayor Javier Joven.

Members of law enforcement and first responders were on hand as well, including Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke.

"In Odessa we saw 580 children come through our doors at Harmony Home last year, 13% increase from the previous year," said Carrie Bronaugh, Executive Director of Harmony Home. "We know it's very prevalent, and we want to make sure it ends because it absolutely is 100% preventable."

Community members are encouraged to plant blue pinwheels in their yards throughout the month of April.

The blue pinwheel represents innocence and serves as a national symbol for child abuse prevention.

