Community celebrates assistant fire chief's retirement

Rodd Huber has served the citizens of Odessa and Ector County for 27 years.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Rodd Huber retired Friday.

"It's been very rewarding, you know, you're doing something for your community," said Huber. "You know, you're doing something good for the people."

Many community members showed up to celebrate his service, including his colleagues.

"His time and dedication always shined bright and true," said Lorenzo Rivas with OFR.

Huber also thanked his family for their love and support.

"It's tough, it's not an eight to five job, its not a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. job," said Huber. "And so, you have to have strong family support."

Huber has enjoyed his 27 years of service and helping people.

"Saving people in their worst moments, you know whether it's bad car wrecks, family members, actually saving them from heart attacks, from strokes, from trauma, that's when you know you're doing your job," said Huber. "Even if you're not going to get rich doing it, you've impacted somebody's life in a positive way."

Huber has made a positive impact inside and outside of the station.