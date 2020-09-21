Commissioners vote to restructure jobs, pay for county library employees

The decision was all in an effort to streamline. Restructuring will save Midland County around $22,000.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners have made some major changes regarding the Midland County Public Libraries.

In a meeting on Sept. 21, commissioners voted to restructure some job duties and pay for library employees.

The decision was all in an effort to streamline. Restructuring will save the county around $22,000.

This restructuring includes removing some positions left vacant due to retired employees. Those duties will now be passed on to the library directors.

Because of these new duties, library directors will receive raises.

The libraries are hoping for more efficiency in their buildings and to help better meet the needs of community members.

"It was I think time for a change," said Debbie Garza, the Public Libraries Director. "We're looking at the way we develop programs and how we're wanting to reach out to the community, and sometimes you just have to make slight changes to the away things have been done in the past."

These changes will go into effect on Oct. 1.