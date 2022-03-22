Local organizations coming together to form Midland Youth Coalition

"We want to bring people together, we want to work together and then we want to serve the youth of the community," said Karl Boroski.

MIDLAND, Texas — Groups of local organizations and community members gathered together Monday at Golf Course Road Church for the first Midland Youth Coalition meeting.

All coming out with one goal in mind, to help the children and teens in Midland.

Karl Boroski with Rope Youth, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping youth in the Permian Basin area of Texas, started this coalition when he saw the need in the community.

"We want to bring people together, we want to work together and then we want to serve the youth of the community," Boroski said.

With the hope that more and more people in the community can join and be a strong asset for the youth in town.

"We can also tap each other on the shoulder and be like hey this is going on and say we need you here," Boroski said. "That’s the whole concept we want people working together to help serve the youth of our community."

Organizations, non-profits and community members from all different background were able to connect with each other. Danielle Castle is with Basin PBS and she says it's great to have everyone with the goal of helping the youth in the same room together.

"We are always looking for what are the needs and what can we do to serve to the fact a group of like minded people want to come together to say hey we know that there’s something we need to do, how can we do better for our kids and you can kind of make connections you can walk around and say, I’m really looking for a group to provide this services, like oh we do that how can we help you, you provide volunteers we can help and so its kind of a nice way to network and find likeminded individuals that at the end of the day its all about what are we doing to serve our kids and grow up our next generations of citizens," Castle said.

As for Boroski, he's glad to see people from all these groups wanting to be apart of something bigger like this coalition.

"You’re working with kids but people have different approaches to it," Boroski said. "There’s foster care, there’s mentoring, there's food insecurity, the literacy thing. I’ve learned a lot and I’m hoping other people heard each other and we’re able to move forward together."