TEXAS, USA — It’s almost that time again… but, if you plan to enjoy some fireworks of your own there are some definite laws you should be aware of.

First despite any rumors to the contrary, Yes….It is still illegal to shoot them off in the city limits. Those caught face a fine up to $2,0000, as well as having your stash of fireworks confiscated.

If you plan on taking your fireworks out to the county, you must also first have permission from landowners where you plan to set off your firecrackers.

You also need to make sure there is not a total fireworks or burn ban in your area, and be aware of any special bans on things like rockets or aerials.

Another tip? Don't set off firecrackers near dry grass or brush, it could easily start a grass-fire and by all means, make sure you have a fire extinguisher handy as well.