The 2020 Comanche Springs Rodeo has been canceled due to COVID-19

"We felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation," the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement on the Rodeo's website

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2020 Comanche Springs Rodeo has been cancelled.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon due to increased concerns about the coronavirus.

"We are very disappointed that we cannot hold this year’s Rodeo, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today," the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement on the Rodeo's website.

The Rodeo, which features bronc riding, steer wrestling, and roping contests, was scheduled for August 27-29.

The statement from the Chamber of Commerce said they felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation.

The Chamber says they look forward to the 2021 Comanche Springs Rodeo.