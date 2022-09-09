COM Aquatics presents 'The Big Show'

The event features an aquatic show and a concert.

MIDLAND, Texas — COM Aquatics will be presenting "The Big Show" on Sept. 17.

This year's event will feature an aquatic show at 7:30 p.m. and a concert from Jeffrey Broussard and the Creole Cowboys at 8 p.m.

The courtyard will open at 7 p.m. There will food trucks, a nacho bar and drinks for purchase.

Tickets begin at $10 for general admission, though reserved and VIP tables are available for higher prices.

Proceeds will benefit the COM Endowment Trust.