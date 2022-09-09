COM Aquatics presents 'The Big Show'

MIDLAND, Texas — COM Aquatics will be presenting "The Big Show" on Sept. 17.
This year's event will feature an aquatic show at 7:30 p.m. and a concert from Jeffrey Broussard and the Creole Cowboys at 8 p.m.
The courtyard will open at 7 p.m. There will food trucks, a nacho bar and drinks for purchase.
Tickets begin at $10 for general admission, though reserved and VIP tables are available for higher prices.
Proceeds will benefit the COM Endowment Trust.
For more information or to purchase tickets you can click or tap here.