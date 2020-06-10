COM Aquatics and "Pink the Basin" are bringing awareness to breast cancer this October

"Breast cancer is something that affects all of us," Rita Simmons, COM Aquatics director of aquatic wellness said.

MIDLAND, Texas — COM Aquatics has been raising money for local non-profit "Pink the Basin" for the past 3 years.

This year, they've been designated as a fundraising partner since so many of the swim group's members have been affected by breast cancer in some way.

Now, the two groups promote each other's services.

Mammograms and water therapy.

Here's something you may not know.

Water has significant healing qualities for those recovering from breast cancer.

COM Aquatics director Rita Simmons said the hydrostatic pressure and buoyancy help reduce swelling and discomfort.

Something Sandy Hammontree knows first hand.

You see, she's a breast cancer survivor and a COM member.

"I just think overall physically I'm better because of swimming. I love doing it," Sandy Hammontree, breast cancer survivor said.

For the last 3 years, during the month of October, COM Aquatics, has "pinked the pool" with flamingos for breast cancer awareness month.

"Pink the pool is that we're just celebrating our members, our members who have family members or friends who are dealing with breast cancer or seeking treatments or (might) have been a survivor," Simmons said.

And it's happening this year too, just with more social distancing and COVID precautions.

It's all in an effort by "Pink the Basin," COM's fundraising partner, to bring more awareness to breast cancer and celebrate recoveries, Like Sandy's.

The two groups work together because so many community members from each organization have been affected by this disease and each offer services to help in the healing process.

Water therapy and mammograms checks.

"With our membership, when asking about anyone who has been affected by breast cancer, nearly everyone can say that either a mother, a sister, a friend or even themselves have had breast cancer," Simmons said.

And this new strength in the COM and Pink the Basin fundraising partnership this year brings encouragement to the whole Permian Basin.