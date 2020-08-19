Three of the four major fires are human-caused which prompted a state-wide fire ban in an effort to prevent new fires from starting.

DENVER — With several major wildfires burning in our state and extremely dry conditions, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) on Tuesday announced a statewide fire ban. It will remain in place for 30 days and prohibits all open burning and fireworks.

Red Flag conditions are expected Wednesday which could lead to erratic fire behavior and growth.

Below is a list of all the large fire currently burning in our state.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 15,738 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass

Date reported: Aug. 13

Evacuations: Multiple campgrounds have been evacuated and access to State Forest State Park is very limited.

Details: CO 14 is closed from Rustic to Gould due to the efforts to battle the Cameron Peak Fire, which started burning the afternoon of Aug. 13. A Type II team is managing the response. More than 500 people are working on the fire. Officials have said it's human-caused but have not said exactly how they believe it was sparked.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 28,030 acres

Containment: 4%

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Date reported: Aug. 10

Evacuations: Multiple communities in Glenwood Canyon and Eagle County have received evacuation orders due to the growing blaze. The night of Aug. 13, evacuation orders were given to people at Buck Point Drive, Coffee Pot Road and Sweetwater Road, which others placed under voluntary and pre-evacuation.

.

Details: Red flag conditions are expected Wednesday which brings the potential for extreme fire behavior. Dry lightning may cause new ignitions and the amount of moisture from any afternoon storms that pop up is not likely to be of benefit, according to the incident command.

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 125,108 acres

Containment: 7%

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction

Date reported: July 31

Evacuations: On Tuesday, at the Pine Gulch Fire, there was a spot fire in the northwest corner that quickly grew to 100 plus acres. This expansion prompted a new pre-evacuation order for the areas of County Road 205, Kimball Mountain Road and CR 256 in between Kimball Mountain road and Browns Point.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for residents on Roan Creek (204) road, Clear Creek (211) road, Carr Creek (207) road and Brush Creek (209) road on Sunday night. Garfield County issued an evacuation order for residences on CR 202 on Saturday. There is a staffed road closure at Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork (200) Road.

Details: Late Tuesday, a weather event pushed the fire to the west and resulted in significant growth. It's now the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 6,726 acres

Containment: 3%

Location: Near Hot Sulphur Springs on County Road 30 south of Williams Fork Reservoir.

Date reported: Aug. 14

Evacuations: The Williams Fork Fire Pre-Plan Map for pre-planning and preparation purposes is available for public use. There are no standing evacuation orders for residential areas, including the Fraser Valley. For the most current information and to sign up for CodeRED Emergency Notifications please go to www.gcemergency.com.

Details: The Williams Fork Fire increased in size by only a few hundred acres Tuesday as it spotted over Darling Creek to the south by approximately a half-mile. The fire also continued to burn within its perimeter.

Wednesday's firefighting efforts remain focused on protecting infrastructure and high resource values in the area, while remaining aware of potentially hazardous weather and fuels conditions as highlighted by the Red Flag Warning.

Stull Mountain Fire

Size: .5 acre

Containment: 0%

Location: In Custer County three miles north of McKenzie Junction, west of Wetmore, Colorado.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad have been ordered to battle this remote fire, along with one airtanker. Lightning sparked the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Grape Creek Fire

Size: One acre

Containment: 0%

Location: Two miles southeast of Florissant in Park County.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad have been called to battle this lightning-caused fire, which is burning in Ponderosa and tall grass.

Goose Creek Fire

Size: 171 acres

Containment: 85%

Location: 13 miles south of Creede.

Date reported: June 28

Evacuations: None