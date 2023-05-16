Colorado ISD campuses on 'soft lockdown' due to shooting suspect in the area

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred in the city and the suspect fled on foot heading north on Austin Street.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — UPDATE 2:31 p.m.: The district has moved into a "soft lockdown" status.

According to the district's Standard Response Protocol, that is a state of secure where all interior and exterior doors will remain locked with normal school operations inside the building.

Adults are also expected to continuously maintain an increased situational awareness.

The district said it plans to operate a normal dismissal.

CISD said that as of 1:55 p.m., Colorado City police told them they still had not apprehended the suspect in the shooting.

Colorado ISD campuses are currently on lockdown due to a shooting that occurred in the area.

All of the students are safe, and the campuses will be on lockdown until law enforcement gives the clearance.

According to Big Spring Police, the shooting incident was a domestic dispute where a subject was shot, and the suspect left the scene. BSPD has told residents of the area that there is no indication that this suspect is heading towards Howard County or Big Spring, and this is not an active shooter situation.