Colorado City mayor issues declaration of local state of disaster

COLORADO CITY, Texas —
Colorado City issued a mayoral declaration of local state of disaster on Wednesday.
In the declaration, the city cited that they rely on well fields to provide water to residents and businesses.
They said several recent severe storms have resulted in power outages that caused equipment failures, unforeseen expenses and a water shortage.
On Sunday, the city issued a boil water notice due to low water pressure.
For those who need help getting drinkable water, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department is giving out bottled water. For more information on how you can get help, call 325-728-5261.