Colorado City mayor issues declaration of local state of disaster

The city said repeated storms have resulted in power outages that caused equipment failures and a water shortage.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Colorado City issued a mayoral declaration of local state of disaster on Wednesday.

In the declaration, the city cited that they rely on well fields to provide water to residents and businesses.

They said several recent severe storms have resulted in power outages that caused equipment failures, unforeseen expenses and a water shortage.

On Sunday, the city issued a boil water notice due to low water pressure .