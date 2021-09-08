Coleman clinic seeing steady flow of West Texans wanting vaccine

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland residents are leaving the Coleman clinic with a sigh of relief today, feeling safer than before.



"I feel a little better, I feel a bit more secure. I've still got to get my second one, but yeah," Hipolito Zarate, newly vaccinated Midlander said.



West Texans who were initially unsure about the vaccine are now being pushed to their limit.



"It's getting to where it's getting real bad around here. Everybody's like got it and I'm like, well I'm going to try to beat everybody and get vaccinated," Zarate said.



Seeing the delta variant closing in on our community and family persuasion is making Hipolito and Rebecca change their minds.



"My brother and his daughter got it and then they were pretty sick, so they kept telling me hey you need to go get it, you need to go get it, so here I am," Zarate said.



"I lost a family member who was really important to me and I've had a lot of family members sick with COVID, myself as well and it's not a great time at all," Rebecca Montez, newly vaccinated Midlander said.



Nurses here say it's been a steady flow of about 30 or so visitors on Saturdays wanting their shot in the last few weeks.



"I just want to help my community out, help the patients that I work with as a nurse and also I just finally realized all of vaccines start somewhere," Montez said.



That means even the new ones like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.



Rebecca believes it's up to everyone to choose what they want.



"I don't feel like it's one of those things of being coerced into taking the vaccine. It's definitely everyone's own opinion and their own choice and this just happened to be mine," Montez said.