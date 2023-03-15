Coffee company donates $2,000 to Wilson and Young

The drive-thru coffee stand will be located on Andrews Highway in Odessa and is preparing for an early May opening. It is estimated to add around 50 jobs to the economy.

"We obviously are in the business of people and putting people over everything and giving back to the community and you know, push good education and giving back to the community and the city is something that means a lot to us," said Abby Hodson with 7 Brew.