MIDLAND, Texas — Code Ninjas held a grand opening for its Midland location Wednesday.

The business works to teach children how to code by using popular video games like Minecraft and by creating their own games.

Wednesday's event included food, games, crafts, giveaways and free game building sessions.

The Midland location is at 3211 W. Wadley, Suite 13 behind Murray's Deli.