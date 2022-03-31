Coahoma ISD holds 2022 Quail Dobbs Legacy Kindergarten Rodeo

Quail Dobbs was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2002.

COAHOMA, Texas — Students in Coahoma took part in the 44th annual Quail Dobbs Legacy Kindergarten Rodeo on Thursday morning.

Organizers told NewsWest 9 they have been getting ready for the event for about a month, with help from the entire school, including music, art and P.E. teachers.

Kindergarten teacher, Krystal Hobbs, said when show time starts, it is a whole lot of fun for everyone involved.

“But then on the day of, the kids are excited, the parents are excited, the teachers are excited,” Hobbs said. “It's just a great thing that Coahoma does.”

Quail Dobbs was a famous rodeo clown and performer who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2002.