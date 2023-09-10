Coahoma Bulldogettes softball team receives championship rings

COAHOMA, Texas — The celebrations continued at Coahoma High School Monday morning as the softball team received some nice hardware.
Back in early June, the Bulldogettes won their first state championship since 1998, defeating Santa Gertrudis 4-2.
The morning of Oct. 9, the community came together to celebrate one more time.
The Bulldogettes were officially given their state championship rings.
This team may have hoisted the trophy this year, but still remembers the pain from the 2022 season when they suffered a brutal loss.
"We weren't there to get second, we were there to get first and knowing we had the kids to do it, couple of things didn't go our way, and then next thing you know, game ends and we're in second place," Coahoma Softball Head Coach Alex Orosco said. "The feeling was just that of misfortune. It was a terrible sour feeling, horrible feeling and I think 10 minutes after the game, the girls, they didn't want to go home."
Coach Orosco said the girls have been practicing a lot and he's hoping the Bulldogettes can now look forward to earning another ring this season.