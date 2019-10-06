ODESSA, Texas — The “Bustin For Badges” fundraiser presented the Ector County Sheriff’s Office today with a check for $100,000.00.

Odessa and Midland Police departments along with Midland County Sheriff's also received checks today.

Bustin' for Badges is an annual sporting clays shooting tournament benefiting the Midland and Ector County offices as well as the Midland and Odessa Police Departments.

Since their establishment in 2014, the shooting event has raised over $1.6 million in proceeds for our local law enforcement agencies. Each of the four law agencies use these funds to purchase new equipment and technology to better serve and protect our community.

Sheriff Griffis who accepted the check on behalf of local authorities thanked everyone that participated in this year’s event and helped make it a tremendous success.