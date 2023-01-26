CJ Kelly Park to be closed on January 26

This closure is due to a Midland Police Department investigation that is related to a double homicide from December 17.

MIDLAND, Texas — CJ Kelly Park will be closed on January 26,2023 to the public due to an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department according to the City of Midland.

Texas DPS and Texas Rangers will also be assisting with the investigation. This is related to evidence in reference to a double homicide that took place on December 17, 2022.

Last week, the Wadley-Barron Park was also closed down to the public as they attempted to find evidence involving this incident. Wadley-Barron reopened on January 25, 2023.