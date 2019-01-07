Many city and county offices in the Permian Basin will be closed leading up to and including the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a list of impacted offices.

Midland

All Midland County offices will be closed on July 4 in observance of the holiday. Midland College will close July 4 and will not reopen until July 8.

Odessa

City offices will be closed on July 4 and trash services will limited through the week. Odessa College will also be closed on July 4.

Andrews

The city landfill will be closed on July 4 and normal trash services will resume on July 5.

This article will be updated as more closures are announced.