City of Seminole implements stage 4 water restrictions

SEMINOLE, Texas — The City of Seminole announced Thursday it is implementing stage four water restrictions due to the water shortage.

For the next seven days, there will be a number of things citizens will be prohibited from doing.

During the restriction, irrigating landscaped areas, washing motor vehicles, boats or trailers and filling a swimming pool or wading pool is prohibited.

Restaurants are also prohibited from serving water to patrons unless it is requested.