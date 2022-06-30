City of Seminole implements stage 4 water restrictions

SEMINOLE, Texas — The City of Seminole announced Thursday it is implementing stage four water restrictions due to the water shortage.
For the next seven days, there will be a number of things citizens will be prohibited from doing.
During the restriction, irrigating landscaped areas, washing motor vehicles, boats or trailers and filling a swimming pool or wading pool is prohibited.
Restaurants are also prohibited from serving water to patrons unless it is requested.
The announcement came from Seminole Mayor John Belcher and was posted to several local Facebook pages including the Seminole Fire Department and Gaines County Emergency Management.