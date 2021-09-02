City of San Angelo issues emergency disaster declaration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has issued an emergency disaster declaration and is activating the City and County Emergency Operations Plan, allowing it to request funding and assistance from the State of Texas, if needed.
In doing this, the City said it can request needed resources such as:
- A financial disaster expert from the state for future emergencies
- Bottled water for distribution
Disaster declarations have been previously made in the past for the Bradford tornado, water main breaks, as well as for COVID-19.