City of San Angelo: DO NOT use water, citywide

Update: All San Angelo ISD and Howard College campuses and offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 9.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (10:09 p.m. Monday, Feb.8): The following water systems are now on the do not use list: Turquoise Water, Concho Water Rural Pecan Creek, City of Miles, Twin Buttes Water System, Concho Rural Water Grape Creek, Water Wagon Water Hauling Service, Goodfellow AFB, Red Creek MUD, Concho Rural Water - Water Hauling, Original Services Water Hauler, Millersview-Doole Water System.

UPDATE (8:28 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8): Angelo State University classes have been canceled and the university will be closed Tuesday.

Essential staff and personnel should contact direct supervisors for further information.

UPDATE (8:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8): TLCA San Angelo is closed Tuesday. There will be no expectation of online attendance for virtual students or in-person students, according to a post on the TLCA Facebook page.

UPDATE (8:18 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8): Goodfellow Air Force Base said all base activities are canceled Tuesday for non-mission essential personnel.

UPDATE (8:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8): Cornerstone Christian School said at 8:10 p.m. Monday its classes are not canceled Tuesday. The school said in a Nixle alert the advisory will impact hand-washing and drinking water and asks students to bring water bottles.

Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available.

UPDATE: The San Angelo Independent School District announced, after communicating with the City of San Angelo, its campuses and offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Students will not have to attend online Virtual Academy. All afternoon and evening practices and games are canceled Tuesday.

Howard College campuses will be closed Tuesday. Face-to-face classes are canceled and offices will be closed; however, virtual and online classes will still be held.

ORIGINAL STORY: The City of San Angelo is advising residents to not use water city-wide until further notice.

A press release from the City said Monday, Feb. 8, the San Angelo Water Utilities Department started receiving numerous complaints about an unusual odor in their tap water in the PaulAnn area.

The odor is typically more noticeable during aeration of the water, for instance while showering or washing hands in a sink.

The City said it sent a laboratory crew to the area to speak to several residents and collect water samples in an effort to determine the cause and source of the odor. Water samples have been shipped overnight to an independent laboratory to help determine the cause.

As a precaution, Water Utilities requests residents do not use the water citywide until the cause and source is determined. This includes bathing.

Water can be used for flushing of toilets or for watering landscape. Laboratory test results should be available within 24-48 hours.

Chlorine residuals and bacteria tests in the area are normal. There is no concern for bacterial contamination, which is being monitored continuously at this time.

This is a precautionary advisory until the City has more information.