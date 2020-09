Drivers in the area are asked to slow down and be cautious when you see men in the area working.

PRESIDIO, Texas — The City of Presidio posted on Facebook Wednesday that the Sidewalk Project has begun.

Crews began pouring concrete to begin the construction of a new trail.

The hike and bike trail will be 12 feet wide and will run from FM 1370 on 3rd Street past the library and activity center to the middle school.

Drivers in the area are asked to slow down and be cautious when you see workers in the area.