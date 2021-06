Starting on June 26, the city will begin to combine chlorine and ammonia to disinfect the water supply once again.

This will start on June 26 and may take a couple of weeks for the change to be distributed throughout the whole water system.

The ccity had completed the use of free chlorine for the past month successfully.