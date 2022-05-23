City of Odessa to make change in water disinfection method starting on June 2

The City will only use chlorine to disinfect the water supply compared to the typical combination of Chlorine and ammonia.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be changing its method of water disinfection starting on June 2.

This will likely last until July 1. During this month long period, the City of Odessa will use only chlorine to disinfect the water compared to the combination of chlorine and ammonia, which create Chloramines.

The City has warned residents that despite a bleach or chlorine smell in the water, there is nothing to be worried about.