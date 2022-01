This problem is due to evaporation and no rain, which is typical this time of year.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be working to maintain water levels in the basin to support wildlife.

The playa lake water level at Memorial Gardens Park has been low due to evaporation and no rain, which is typical this time of year.

The basin will not be filled to capacity levels yet due to a construction project on the west pedestrian bridge. Once the construction is finished, the city will begin to add water.