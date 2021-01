If you are wanting to take your BBQ skills to the next level, then you can show off your great skills at the West Texas BBQ Cookoff on Jan. 29.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are wanting to take your BBQ skills to the next level, then you can show off your great cooking skills at the West Texas BBQ Cookoff on Jan. 29.

Cooks will be able to show their skills with ribs, brisket, chicken, and any other meats that peaks the interest of the judges.

The champion of this delicious bbq cookoff will receive $1,500 and the title of having the best bbq in West Texas.