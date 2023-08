The event will be on August 24 and both Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and Odessa City Councilman Greg Connell will be in attendance to address the concerns.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding a Town Hall meeting on August 24 to address the issues around speeding and racing in the area.

Both Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and Odessa City Councilman Greg Connell will be in attendance to address these topics.