Citizens are encouraged to bring their items to Parks Bell Ranch at the empty lot off of Cross B Road and entering from the east.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Solid Waste Division is hosting a "Residential Drop Off" on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can load up your vehicles with couches, mattresses, furniture, electronics and appliances.

