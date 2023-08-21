City of Odessa to host Bulk Drop Off event on August 26

The event will take place at Ector College Prep Middle School from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Solid Waste Division will be hosting a Bulk Drop Off event on August 26 for its residents.

The event will happen at Ector College Prep Middle School from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. People can bring their items to the east parking lot that is off Clements St. Some of the acceptable items include couches, mattresses, furniture, electronics and appliances.

Items will be only accepted for people within the city limits. Some of the items that will not be accepted are paint, chemicals, tires, refrigerators and construction debris.