The event's theme is 'Night at the Circus' and will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Division will be holding its annual Mother and Son dance on May 13 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and cost $25 per person. This year's theme is 'Night at the Circus'. There will be food, games, and plenty of other activites.