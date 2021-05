The event will be held at the Barbara Jordan Elementary parking lot from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding its Spring Bulk Item Drop Off event on May 15.

In order to drop off your items, you must live in the city limits and give away residential items only.