ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa reopened its buildings to the public Wednesday.

With the reopening, the city says it is experiencing long wait times for those needing to pay their water bill or a ticket.

When paying in person, citizens will need to ensure they are practicing proper social distancing and keeping six feet between waiting customers. They should also utilize the sanitation stations available in the building.

All city employees will be wearing masks or face coverings and all visitors are encouraged to do the same.

If citizens do not want to wait in line, particularly when face with long wait times, both of these services are available online.

To pay for your water bill, you can visit the City of Odessa website.

To pay for a ticket you can visit the Odessa Municipal Court Services.

