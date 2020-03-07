City of Odessa reminds public fireworks not allowed in city limits

Anyone caught popping, possessing or purchasing fireworks inside city limits could face a fine of up to $500.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Odessa Fire Marshal's office is reminding the public that fireworks are not allowed inside city limits as Independence Day approaches.

This policy includes popping, purchasing or even possessing fireworks in Odessa city limits.

Any individual caught with fireworks could face a fine of up to $500.

Anyone shooting fireworks outside of city limits should be mindful of the following safety tips:

Be mindful of your surroundings. Stay away from areas with lots of flammable materials like dry leaves as well as trees and homes.

Make sure to have a water hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

When lighting a firework, never place or lean your body directly over the fuse.

Never leave children unattended near fireworks and don't let them light the fuse.

If possible, wear protective eye wear when near fireworks.

The city is also reminding the public to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing if you are planning on gathering with other people.