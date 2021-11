The image attached to this story shows the way traffic should flow for the event.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has released the traffic plan for this year's Starbright Village tree lighting ceremony.

The lighting will take place at McKinney Park on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

On that day only, from 4:30 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m., drivers should follow the traffic plan shown in the image above.