x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Local News

City of Odessa receives award for fiscal year budget

The City of Odessa has received the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Credit: City of Odessa Twitter

ODESSA, Texas — The Government Finance Officers Association is recognizing the City of Odessa as a city of significant achievement, by awarding the city with the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The city received the award for its commitment to meeting the governmental budget in the highest principles. 

For a city to receive the budget award, it has to meet nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation.

The City of Odessa has shown to have met the following guidelines:

  • a policy document
  • a financial plan 
  • an operations guide
  • a communications device 

The City of Odessa was chosen out of 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program.