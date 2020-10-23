City of Odessa receives award for fiscal year budget

ODESSA, Texas — The Government Finance Officers Association is recognizing the City of Odessa as a city of significant achievement, by awarding the city with the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The city received the award for its commitment to meeting the governmental budget in the highest principles.
For a city to receive the budget award, it has to meet nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation.
The City of Odessa has shown to have met the following guidelines:
- a policy document
- a financial plan
- an operations guide
- a communications device
The City of Odessa was chosen out of 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program.